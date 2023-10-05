Author Joshua I. Johnson’s New Book, “God's Alphabet Based on story of Noah,” Explores the English Alphabet Through the Various Animals on Board Noah's Ark

Recent release “God's Alphabet Based on story of Noah,” from Covenant Books author Joshua I. Johnson, is designed to help readers remember each letter of the alphabet by associating it with an animal from the story of Noah’s Ark. Through Johnson’s work, readers of all ages will gain a mastery of the English alphabet, which is crucial to understanding and developing spelling and language skills.