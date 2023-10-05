Author Joshua I. Johnson’s New Book, “God's Alphabet Based on story of Noah,” Explores the English Alphabet Through the Various Animals on Board Noah's Ark
Recent release “God's Alphabet Based on story of Noah,” from Covenant Books author Joshua I. Johnson, is designed to help readers remember each letter of the alphabet by associating it with an animal from the story of Noah’s Ark. Through Johnson’s work, readers of all ages will gain a mastery of the English alphabet, which is crucial to understanding and developing spelling and language skills.
Dayton, OH, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joshua I. Johnson, who was born in Dayton, Ohio and has a passion for the Lord and his creations, has completed his new book, “God's Alphabet Based on story of Noah”: a charming guide designed to help young readers learn and understand the English alphabet by assigning each letter to an animal.
Johnson writes, “God is the Word. Get started with ‘God’s Alphabet Based on Animals from the Story of Noah.’ There are animals for every letter of the alphabet to help children remember and maximize learning.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joshua I. Johnson’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage young readers to understand that God made everything good in the world, and each of his creations has a purpose. Through the use of Noah’s story and colorful images, Johnson’s tale will help to educate readers of all ages and have a lasting impact on their understanding of language and the alphabet.
Readers can purchase “God's Alphabet Based on story of Noah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
