Author Deborah Sorena’s New Book “Maplewood Hollow Mysteries: BOOK 1: An Invitation to Mystery” Follows a Kind Hedgehog Who Puts Together a Birthday Party for His Friend

Recent release “Maplewood Hollow Mysteries: BOOK 1: An Invitation to Mystery,” from Covenant Books author Deborah Sorena, tells the adorable story of Hedwig the hedgehog and his friends in the beautiful village of Maplewood Hollow. As Hedwig plans a birthday party for his good friend Mr. Beasley, a miscommunication leads to hurt feelings that Hedwig will have to mend before the festivities begin.