Author Deborah Sorena’s New Book “Maplewood Hollow Mysteries: BOOK 1: An Invitation to Mystery” Follows a Kind Hedgehog Who Puts Together a Birthday Party for His Friend
Recent release “Maplewood Hollow Mysteries: BOOK 1: An Invitation to Mystery,” from Covenant Books author Deborah Sorena, tells the adorable story of Hedwig the hedgehog and his friends in the beautiful village of Maplewood Hollow. As Hedwig plans a birthday party for his good friend Mr. Beasley, a miscommunication leads to hurt feelings that Hedwig will have to mend before the festivities begin.
Burns, TN, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Sorena, a loving wife who resides in Tennessee with her husband and enjoys tending to her garden as well as spending time with her grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Maplewood Hollow Mysteries: BOOK 1: An Invitation to Mystery”: a charming story of a hedgehog named Hedwig who tries to plan a birthday party for his friend, but soon runs into trouble when things run amuck and misunderstandings lead to hurt feelings amongst his friends.
Sorena writes, “An Invitation to Mystery is about a well-meaning, though somewhat absent-minded, hedgehog named Hedwig. Hedwig and his friends live in Maplewood Hollow, a beautiful, wooded valley full of hills and trees with a river winding through it.
“Hedwig, while trying to give his friend Mr. Beasley a birthday party, runs into all sorts of problems. Not the least of which was that Rufus, the badger, had his feelings hurt and was brought to tears.
“Charlie, a handsome robin, comes to Hedwig's rescue by teaching him to trust God and pray for the Lord's help in times of trouble.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Sorena’s new book is inspired by the author’s miniature animal village she built in her own garden, which she began calling Maplewood Hollow. Through “An Invitation to Mystery”, Sorena aims to entertain readers of all ages while helping to teach how one can process being hurt by others as well as making up for their own mistakes.
“An Invitation to Mystery” will also help to teach young readers to rely on the Lord and His Word for managing daily pressures and resolving conflicts biblically, as well as to value the friendships in their lives and learning to forgive others.
Readers can purchase “Maplewood Hollow Mysteries: BOOK 1: An Invitation to Mystery” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
