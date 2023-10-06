Author Benedict Faneye, OP’s New Book, “The Light for Our Path,” is a Series of Reflections to Help Readers Live a Life of Holiness in Accordance with Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “The Light for Our Path,” from Covenant Books author Benedict Faneye, OP, is a stirring compilation of personal ruminations and reflections designed to help readers fully understand the many teachings of the Lord and his Holy Word in order to lead a life of fulfillment that honors the will of God.
Danville, PA, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benedict Faneye, OP has completed his new book, “The Light for Our Path”: a collection of devotionals and faith-based reflections to help guide readers through life’s trials, inviting them to open their hearts and minds to the Lord’s light and salvation.
Author Benedict Faneye, OP, is a Dominican priest who has worked as a formator of students preparing for the priesthood with the Dominican Province of Nigeria. Faneye has also ministered extensively to the sick and their families in various capacities and has always exercised his priestly calling through different assignments. The pastoral care of those in need, particularly the sick, has always been Faneye’s passion and driving force behind his work and writings.
“This book brings together short reflections written for everyone striving to live a truly fulfilled life and who seeks one more tool toward that goal,” writes Faneye. “Each reflection has a message which is not limited to one (particular) day but geared to helping the individual attain holiness. Hence, each reflection carries a message of lasting import. It is like a flight captain, who for the safety of his crew relies on the guide of one control tower to another. Each reflection also serves as light for the one striving to live a fulfilled life only when the light of each message is not just followed but one is equally enlightened.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Benedict Faneye, OP’s new book is a profound testament to the author’s own journey of faith and is inspired by the author’s previous experience in his ministry as well as his own personal struggles that shaped his relationship with the Lord. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Light for Our Path” is the ultimate companion for those seeking to forge a connection with Christ and accept his saving light into their hearts to lead a life of fulfillment in accordance with the Lord’s will.
Readers can purchase “The Light for Our Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Benedict Faneye, OP, is a Dominican priest who has worked as a formator of students preparing for the priesthood with the Dominican Province of Nigeria. Faneye has also ministered extensively to the sick and their families in various capacities and has always exercised his priestly calling through different assignments. The pastoral care of those in need, particularly the sick, has always been Faneye’s passion and driving force behind his work and writings.
“This book brings together short reflections written for everyone striving to live a truly fulfilled life and who seeks one more tool toward that goal,” writes Faneye. “Each reflection has a message which is not limited to one (particular) day but geared to helping the individual attain holiness. Hence, each reflection carries a message of lasting import. It is like a flight captain, who for the safety of his crew relies on the guide of one control tower to another. Each reflection also serves as light for the one striving to live a fulfilled life only when the light of each message is not just followed but one is equally enlightened.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Benedict Faneye, OP’s new book is a profound testament to the author’s own journey of faith and is inspired by the author’s previous experience in his ministry as well as his own personal struggles that shaped his relationship with the Lord. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Light for Our Path” is the ultimate companion for those seeking to forge a connection with Christ and accept his saving light into their hearts to lead a life of fulfillment in accordance with the Lord’s will.
Readers can purchase “The Light for Our Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories