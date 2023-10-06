Author Benedict Faneye, OP’s New Book, “The Light for Our Path,” is a Series of Reflections to Help Readers Live a Life of Holiness in Accordance with Christ’s Teachings

Recent release “The Light for Our Path,” from Covenant Books author Benedict Faneye, OP, is a stirring compilation of personal ruminations and reflections designed to help readers fully understand the many teachings of the Lord and his Holy Word in order to lead a life of fulfillment that honors the will of God.