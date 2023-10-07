“Gigi Goes To Africa" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Wanda Lewis Helps Children Imagine Travel in New Children’s Book
Dacula, GA, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After a missionary trip to Africa, author and world-traveler, Wanda Lewis, couldn’t wait to share her adventures in a story for children and does so in her new children’s book, “Gigi Goes To Africa.”
With vivid illustrations and an adventurous message, children will ignite their imaginations and cultivate a passion for helping others. In the words of the author,
“There is beauty in embracing new experiences,” says author Wanda Lewis.
In this heartwarming children's book, “Gigi Goes To Africa," Wanda aims to inspire young minds with the magic of storytelling and ignite a passion to serve others.
The official date of release was Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:00 am on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of storytellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
