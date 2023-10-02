Sushant Mohanty Joins JobSync as Chief Technology Officer
Haymarket, VA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JobSync, the leading Talent Acquisition Automation platform, announced the appointment of Sushant Mohanty as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company, underscoring JobSync’s commitment to scale the business by supporting large enterprise organizations that demand highly reliable systems in a highly secure environment.
Prior to joining JobSync, Sushant led the global fintech product development for Transaction Network Services, an infrastructure as a service marketplace. Sushant will accelerate JobSync’s growth through the implementation of strategic development initiatives. Sushant has acted as JobSync’s technical advisor for the previous three years, will report to the CEO, and join JobSync’s leadership team.
“Sushant has served as our technical advisor for the past three years and has been instrumental in our growth thus far. Sushant brings decades of start-up to scale-up experience as well as public company technical leadership. He is the perfect leader for our technology team and I’m thrilled that he is bringing his technical expertise, vision, and leadership as a full-time member of our executive team,” stated Alex Murphy, CEO.
“I’m confident with Sushant joining the team, our ability to deliver world-class products and services to our clients will take a giant leap forward.”
Sushant joins with more than 20 years of building and scaling global technology teams from start-ups to multinational organizations across financial, e-learning, and advertising platforms in the technology industry. Sushant holds a Master's degree in Computer Science with a focus on Artificial Intelligence from George Washington University and a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. Sushant resides in the DC metro area.
Sushant noted, “I am excited to join JobSync for its mission of improving job seeker and employer experience through the use of automation & technology. I see the opportunity to expand JobSync's solution set and scale its benefits to reach more customers.
“I am equally thrilled about working with JobSync's smart, and dynamic team of industry leaders, and technologists.”
About JobSync
JobSync is the first Talent Acquisition Automation platform, fueled by 3rd party integrations to provide JobSync Apply native applications to the enterprise. With JobSync, employers simplify and streamline the job application process across multiple job boards through the activation of JobSync Apply, where candidates can complete an employer's entire application process without ever leaving the job board, making it even easier to attract and convert top talent.
By linking the ATS to these sites, JobSync seamlessly integrates the entire application experience, including job-level, EEO, and OFCCP questions. In addition, JobSync provides thousands of custom automation rules that align candidate outcomes to business needs. By adding JobSync, employers optimize their talent acquisition efforts, achieving better job board placement, and higher applicant engagement and conversions resulting in 50%+ more applicants directly in the ATS, guaranteed.
For more information about JobSync, visit www.jobsync.com.
About JobSync
