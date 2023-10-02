Curoso Plumbing Reveals Telltale Signs You Urgently Require Gas Water Heater Repair
Santa Rosa, CA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to hot water, a gas water heater can be an efficient and cost-effective solution. However, even the best systems can experience problems from time to time. To ensure your home has uninterrupted access to hot water, be aware of the signs that you may need gas water heater repair. Curoso Plumbing is an expert in all aspects of plumbing repairs and maintenance, so you can trust them to get the job done quickly and efficiently. From strange noises from your unit to fluctuating water temperatures, here are five signs you may need an expert plumber for gas water heater repair in Santa Rosa, CA.
Fluctuating Water Temperature: A sure sign that something is wrong with your gas water heater is if the temperature of your hot water is fluctuating. This could indicate that the thermostat is malfunctioning and needs to be adjusted or repaired. With propane water heater installation in Windsor, CA, you can get this issue fixed in addition to superior performance and efficiency.
Strange Noises Coming From the Unit: If you hear strange noises from your gas water heater, it's likely due to sediment buildup in the unit. The sediment can cause undue stress on the system which can lead to additional problems if left unchecked.
Unusual Odors: It's not uncommon for a gas water heater to emit some odors when it starts up, but strange and unpleasant odors could indicate a more serious problem. Make sure you call in an expert plumber from us to inspect your unit.
Water Leaks: If you notice any water leaking from your gas water heater, it's important to call in a professional immediately. Depending on the severity of the issue, they may need to replace some internal components or perform other repairs.
Pilot Light, Not Lighting: The pilot light is an important part of your gas water heater. If it fails to light, it could be a sign of a gas leak. It's important never to try and repair this yourself but call in an expert from us immediately for help.
About Curoso Plumbing
Keeping your gas water heater in top condition is essential if you want efficient hot water in your home. If you notice any of the signs mentioned above that are indicating a need for gas water heater repair, then it's best to call in an expert from Curoso Plumbing. We will be able to take a look at your unit and advise you on the best course of action whether that is making repairs or replacing the unit with tankless water heater installation in Rohnert Park, CA. Don't wait until it's too late, contact us today.
