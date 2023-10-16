Softbuilder Adds Generative AI to AbstraLinx the Salesforce Metadata Tool on Salesforce AppExchange

Softbuilder today announced it has updated AbstraLinx: Leading Salesforce Metadata Management Solution on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with new opportunities to unlock productivity and efficiency with generative AI. AbstraLinx’s new generative AI feature enables customers to automatically populate objects, fields, and relationships to existing Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs) from user stories or natural language requirements.