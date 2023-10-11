Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Dycromax Architecture - the Technology Driving Software-Defined Batteries”
A new white paper provides an overview of the Dynamic Current Routing Matrix (Dycromax™️) Architecture, the driver behind the unique capabilities of software-defined batteries.
Sunnyvale, CA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 30 patents, releases a new white paper, “Dycromax™️ Architecture — the Technology Driving Software-Defined Batteries.”
The technology allows product builders and operators to mix cells with different battery chemistries, bypass non-functioning cells, disable and reenable cells on the fly, use granular data to determine each cell’s state of health (SoH), and more — groundbreaking capabilities that aren’t possible with traditional battery management systems (BMSs.)
“The Dycromax architecture enables our data-driven, software-defined batteries to achieve unprecedented flexibility, reliability, performance, and cost-efficiency deemed impossible by battery industry veterans,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo, “It can handle even the most demanding applications, including aerospace and defense.”
This white paper shows how the Dycromax architecture enables configurable output voltages, bypasses faulty cells, ensures consistent output voltages, performs maximum power point tracking, and allows charging from a DC power source.
The white paper is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
The technology allows product builders and operators to mix cells with different battery chemistries, bypass non-functioning cells, disable and reenable cells on the fly, use granular data to determine each cell’s state of health (SoH), and more — groundbreaking capabilities that aren’t possible with traditional battery management systems (BMSs.)
“The Dycromax architecture enables our data-driven, software-defined batteries to achieve unprecedented flexibility, reliability, performance, and cost-efficiency deemed impossible by battery industry veterans,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo, “It can handle even the most demanding applications, including aerospace and defense.”
This white paper shows how the Dycromax architecture enables configurable output voltages, bypasses faulty cells, ensures consistent output voltages, performs maximum power point tracking, and allows charging from a DC power source.
The white paper is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Categories