Perspectives on Street Art
Experience a captivating blend of urban inspiration and contemporary finesse as Artplex Gallery proudly presents its latest exhibition, Perspectives On Street Art. Showcasing an eclectic array of visionary artists, this remarkable collection converges the raw energy of street art with the vibrant spirit of pop art.
Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- November 11 – December 15, 2023
Opening: Saturday, November 11, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
This exhibition invites art enthusiasts to embark on a journey through the evolution of artistic expression, celebrating the synthesis of two dynamic movements. Through an engaging fusion of colors, techniques, and narratives, Perspectives On Street Art pushes boundaries and challenges perceptions, redefining the artistic landscape in truly unparalleled ways. The exhibition is set to open its doors on November 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM and will be a must-see event for anyone seeking a fresh perspective on the intersection of street culture and contemporary art.
Nelson De La Nuez is one of the most sought-after contemporary Pop artists practicing today. His striking, vivid mixed media artwork borrows motifs and messages from the language of wealth, power, fame, excess, taste, and access to cast a narrative about modern society. Known to many as The King of Pop Art, De La Nuez is an innate iconoclast, elevating themes from commerce, pop culture, advertising, and branding to provide commentary on our culture—showing us that the entire world is for sale—in a manner that is both ironic and aspirational.
Included in the “Who’s Who List of the Most Collected Artists of Our Time,” De La Nuez was born in Cuba and moved as a child to California, where he was initially introduced to many of the iconic images that he uses in his art to this day. De La Nuez currently resides in Los Angeles. His ability to experience these important cultural touchpoints at such a young age with a purely fresh perspective allows him a distinctive point of view—one that is both critical and embracing, sardonic and sentimental—that lends his work an air of accessibility and curiosity, and has led to his significant popularity.
Sean Keith was born in 1982 and was raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. His passion for art has always been a living, breathing aspect of his life and he uses his signature cartoonish style to comment on real-world obsessions with money, fame, and capitalism. Keith solidified his artistic energies while living and working in Switzerland. Heavily influenced by UK street artist Banksy, his artwork is characterized by a cheeky brand of appropriation using images from popular culture. He subtly alters the picture and its context, shifting the tone to give new meaning to the beloved characters. A common theme throughout his work is money and the insatiable desire to possess it.
Before painting his figures, Keith covers the entire canvas with vintage newspaper or other printed materials. The printed text and images on the page serve as a contrast to the artist’s lushly hand-painted figures, implying the difference between reality and fantasy. A layer of glossy resin is added to cover each artwork, creating a smooth, polished finish to the layered artwork underneath.
German artist Thitz puts a new spin on the tradition of the artist on the Grand Tour: he paints city scenes upon paper bags scavenged in the places he visits. The bags are opened out flat for maximum coverage, and the paintings are executed with acrylics in energetic delineations of bird's-eye views of individual landmarks.
Thitz takes Pop Art to the next level: He intensifies it and integrates it with everyday reality, art, life, and their sensorial experience. His subjects and motifs are born of wide travels. The cities and places depicted can be immediately recognized, but they do not merely portray views. They are transformations into the colorful, lineal weave of Thitz’s art. The rich, infinitely detailed circumstances are translated into a vivid and diverse narrative tissue of line-like events.
Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world's leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.
