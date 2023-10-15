DecenterAds Engages with Industry Leaders at Cologne's DMEXCO 2023
DecenterAds, a leading player in the programmatic sector, recently wrapped up an inspiring two-day experience at the foremost European event for digital marketing and technology, held in Cologne on September 20 and 21, 2023.
New York, NY, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The DecenterAds team was thrilled to take part in this remarkable gathering of industry luminaries, innovators, and forward-thinkers. This year, Cologne seized the global spotlight as a central hub for the digital industry, attracting an impressive array of companies, ranging from exhibitors to speakers. Notable participants from the programmatic sector included industry titans such as Criteo GmbH, Equativ, FreeWheel, Google Germany GmbH, Index Exchange Inc, Shopify, The Trade Desk GmbH, Amazon Publisher Services, Magnite GmbH, Pubmatic GmbH, Verve Group Europe GmbH, TripleLift, Integral Ad Science, GroupM Germany, Adform, and Baidu MediaGo. Their collective expertise and insights shone a light on the event, firmly establishing Cologne as a key destination for the finest minds and talents in the digital industry.
The event was abuzz with energy and knowledge sharing, leaving a lasting impression. DecenterAds had the privilege of engaging with these industry giants and gaining valuable insights into the latest trends, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative strategies that are shaping the future of digital marketing.
Stay tuned as DecenterAds continues to bring fresh insights and ideas to elevate your digital advertising strategies, ensuring you stay ahead of the game.
