ClinicalPURSUIT Unveils New Features in Its EDC Software, Empowering Researchers with Advanced Data Collection and Analysis Tools
The Missouri-based clinical EDC system provider is helping clinicians, CROs, and sponsors with world-class software and solutions to conduct seamless trials.
Clayton, MO, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In pursuing modern medical and therapeutic advancements, swift and result-oriented clinical trials play a pivotal role. However, clinicians, data managers, CROs, and other stakeholders involved in these trials often face the challenge of acquiring state-of-the-art technology to facilitate efficient research. A comprehensive and integrated solution empowers researchers to meet all their data management needs seamlessly.
ClinicalPURSUIT is transforming the clinical trial data management landscape by offering clinicians powerful, intuitive, and user-friendly EDC software. This software facilitates the seamless collection, evaluation, and reporting of data, which is crucial to the success of clinical trials.
The Missouri-based organization has developed an integrated solution that provides researchers with features such as customized dashboards, impeccable reporting, and visualization features, enabling clinicians to conduct result-oriented trials.
The latest updates to ClinicalPURSUIT's EDC software offer many powerful features, providing researchers with increased flexibility and efficiency in managing their clinical trials. The software's user-friendly interface and customizable options streamline data collection processes, ensuring researchers can focus on vital aspects of their studies.
"ClinicalPURSUIT is committed to empowering researchers with cutting-edge technology that optimizes the clinical trial process," said a spokesperson at ClinicalPURSUIT. "The new features in our EDC software offer a comprehensive solution for enhanced data collection, analysis, and reporting, providing researchers with the tools they need to conduct successful trials.
“Furthermore, integrating Smart Data Validation enhances data quality and accuracy. Researchers can implement intelligent edit checks and validation rules, ensuring that only valid data is captured, thereby reducing errors and improving overall trial outcomes.”
With these advanced capabilities, ClinicalPURSUIT's EDC software is redefining data management in clinical trials, setting a new standard for precision, efficiency, and reliability. Researchers can confidently leverage the platform's capabilities to expedite the research process, accelerate results, and significantly contribute to medical advancements.
ClinicalPURSUIT offers exceptional EDC systems and impeccable registry software developed through extensive testing with a remarkable 95% customer satisfaction rate.
In addition to EDC systems, clinicians can leverage Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, and other cutting-edge features. To experience the full potential of their EDC software, ClinicalPURSUIT is offering a free demo to clinical researchers, CROs, and sponsors, allowing them to explore the software's capabilities for their research facility.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT is revolutionizing research with automated data collection, trial randomization, and more through EDC systems. Clinicians benefit from modern solutions and configurable dashboards, delivering precise and timely information.
Contact Information:
Website: https://clinicalpursuit.com/
Contact: Kimberly Hickman
Email: pr@clinicalpursuit.com
