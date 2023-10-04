Loveforce International Asks What You Get When You Mix Brandy, the Scent of a Female and Angles Everywhere?
On Friday, October 6, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles that have those titles.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 6, Loveforce International will answer the question What You Get When You Mix Brandy, The Smell of A Female and Angles Everywhere, when they release three new Digital Music Singles. The three new Digital Music Singles are entitled “When I Smell A Female,” “Brandy,” and “Angels Everywhere."
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “When I Smell A Female.” This song is an homage to the beauty and romance of the scent of a female. With sweet instrumentation punctuated by cool notes on an electric guitar, this Soul song tells the story of how the scent of a woman affects the protagonist. It is Billy Ray’s Attempt to create a good song to kick back and listen to or to cuddle up to with someone you love.
The New Digital Music Single by Autumn Leaves is entitled "Angels Everywhere" is an Indie Acoustic Singer-Songwriter song with a lot of heart. Recorded at a time when the singer was very sick and thought he was going to die. The vocal is shaky but sweet. The goal was to create a song, using instrumentation, vocals, and tender lyrics that is uplifting and affirms the beauty of life, people, and the human spirit.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is a radio edit of his song “Brandy”. It is a Rock instrumental. The radio edit version is longer than the original and has the addition of a bridge.
“We have three very different releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “All three are beautiful and unique in their own way,” he continued.
The three Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
