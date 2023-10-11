HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration: HACE and Groundwork Elizabeth Hold Microforest Kick-Off Celebration

As Governor Murphy notes, Groundwork Elizabeth was the first to create a microforest in the state, located behind the Elmora Public Library on West Grand Street. The microforest at Kennedy Arms, in addition to the one that was announced at O'Donnell Dempsey that is now underway, makes HACE one of the few housing authorities across the nation that can boast two microforests.