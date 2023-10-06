Author C. L. Keller’s New Book, "All In: The Big Picture," is About the Turbulent Life of a Little Girl and Her Many Struggles Growing Up in South Dakota
Recent release “All In: The Big Picture,” from Page Publishing author C. L. Keller, shares shocking and graphic stories about the author’s tumultuous upbringing in South Dakota, specifically the child abuse she experienced.
New York, NY, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C. L. Keller has completed his new book, “All In: The Big Picture”: a gripping and potent work that shares her experience suffering from abuse as a child.
Keller writes, “Do you believe me when I say that I can remember being in the womb of my mother? And every once in a while, I can taste that taste. Have you ever smelled something that tasted the same? I say it smells like it tastes or tastes like it smells. I cannot explain the taste because I’ve never tasted anything that resembles it, except when I choke or gag unwillingly. I get that smell/taste, and it is the same as the fluids that used to be in my lungs before I was physically born. I know you don’t believe me, but it’s true to my reality.”
She continues, “I also remember coming home as a newborn to our house located on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As we drove home from the hospital, I threw up in the car. They had me lying on the back seat, and my head was spinning because I wasn’t used to that kind of motion. I remember it like it was yesterday. Clear as a bell. Funny thing is that I told that story to my sister Sara years later, and she remembers the day and the ride home and me puking in the car. So there, world!”
Published by Page Publishing, C. L. Keller’s impactful work was written to bring awareness to child abuse and to show other victims that they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “All In: The Big Picture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
