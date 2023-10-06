Author Brad A. Lamar’s New Book, "Angler Island: The Crystal Cavern," is the New Installment in the Angler Island Series, Picking Up Right Where the Story Left Off
Recent release “Angler Island: The Crystal Cavern,” from Page Publishing author Brad A. Lamar, picks up the action right where the crew left off, with Evan and his friends ready to put the chaos behind them and embrace the days ahead. Unfortunately, Kent and his henchmen have other plans.
Indianapolis, IN, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brad A. Lamar, bestselling author of the “Celtic Mythos” series has completed his new book, “Angler Island: The Crystal Cavern”: a gripping island adventure. When Brad isn’t writing exciting, action-driven stories, he is teaching middle-school science and training peer mentors to bring light to a dark world. He has worked with middle-school students for over twenty years and enjoys their excitement and worldview to help inspire his storytelling.
Brad especially enjoys the way a story makes a reader think, laugh, and react. He works hard to deliver those experiences in everything he writes—be it science fiction, fantasy, historical fiction, children’s book, lesson plan, how-to, or other projects. You can learn more about Brad, his writing, and his teachings at https://www.youtube.com/user/blamaslamaful.
Published by Page Publishing, Lamar’s picks up where the action left off on Angler Island, a highly advanced, company-owned utopia of technological innovations where mysterious forces and insidious plots are at play.
Things are looking bright for Evan. Of course, he has Taylor and believes everything will be smooth sailing from this point forward. A newly crashed ship shouldn't bring any stressors, right? How will he react when a new threat to his relationship with Taylor and his existence on the island arrives?
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase “Angler Island: The Crystal Cavern” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
www.pagepublishing.com
