Author Brad A. Lamar’s New Book, "Angler Island: The Crystal Cavern," is the New Installment in the Angler Island Series, Picking Up Right Where the Story Left Off

Recent release “Angler Island: The Crystal Cavern,” from Page Publishing author Brad A. Lamar, picks up the action right where the crew left off, with Evan and his friends ready to put the chaos behind them and embrace the days ahead. Unfortunately, Kent and his henchmen have other plans.