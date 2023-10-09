Author Erin Vasilakos’s New Book, "The Pleasant Pineapple," is an Engaging Story Designed to Help Young Readers Learn About Their Emotions and How to Handle Them
Recent release “The Pleasant Pineapple,” from Page Publishing author Erin Vasilakos, is an adorable tale that follows a pineapple as he goes about his day at school, from waking up in the morning to playing with his friends and learning. Throughout the day, the pineapple experiences emotions other than happiness, like anger and sadness, and must explore what these feelings are and why he feels them.
Shamong, NJ, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Erin Vasilakos, who lives in New Jersey with her husband and dog, has completed her new book, “The Pleasant Pineapple”: a charming story of a pineapple who learns all about the different kinds of emotions he feels throughout the day and how to process them.
Author Erin Vasilakos has been teaching preschool for six years and holds a bachelor’s and master’s in early childhood education. The author has wanted to be a teacher since second grade and holds a soft spot for helping children gain social and emotional skills. In her spare time, she loves to drink coffee, read, re-watch her favorite shows, and spend time with those she loves.
Vasilakos writes, “The Pleasant Pineapple is having a lot of big feelings he does not recognize! Can you help him understand what these feelings are?”
Published by Page Publishing, Erin Vasilakos’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help children as they learn about the big feelings happening in their bodies. With colorful illustrations and delightful characters that help bring Vasilakos’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to have a better understand of their emotions after experiencing “The Pleasant Pineapple” and have a new appreciation for the importance of all their big feelings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Pleasant Pineapple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
