Author Erin Vasilakos’s New Book, "The Pleasant Pineapple," is an Engaging Story Designed to Help Young Readers Learn About Their Emotions and How to Handle Them

Recent release “The Pleasant Pineapple,” from Page Publishing author Erin Vasilakos, is an adorable tale that follows a pineapple as he goes about his day at school, from waking up in the morning to playing with his friends and learning. Throughout the day, the pineapple experiences emotions other than happiness, like anger and sadness, and must explore what these feelings are and why he feels them.