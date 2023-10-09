Author Susan Hardie Heindl’s New Book, "Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run," Centers Around a Squirrel Who Loves to Help His Friends But Often Causes Mischief Instead
Recent release “Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run,” from Page Publishing author Susan Hardie Heindl, follows the thrilling adventures of Stanley, a young squirrel who discovers his passion for running fast and helping others. Despite his good intentions, Stanley often finds himself stirring up more mischief than help but does his best to help his friends solve their problems.
Hardyville, KY, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Hardie Heindl, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run”: a charming story of a young squirrel who is an incredibly fast runner and does all he can to help fellow animals in need.
“Stanley the squirrel loves to help other animals and loves to run and gets in mischief with the other animals,” shares Heindl. “Stanley the squirrel also gets in mischief with the two leggers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Hardie Heindl’s engaging tale will appeal to readers of all ages as they follow along on Stanley’s many adventures, brimming with all sorts of exciting characters and situations that will test Stanley’s courage and wit to get out of. Accompanied by colorful illustrations to help bring Heindl’s story to life, “Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run” is sure to delight young readers and keep them coming back to revisit these imaginative tales over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
