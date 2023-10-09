Author Susan Hardie Heindl’s New Book, "Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run," Centers Around a Squirrel Who Loves to Help His Friends But Often Causes Mischief Instead

Recent release “Stanley the Squirrel Who Loves to Run,” from Page Publishing author Susan Hardie Heindl, follows the thrilling adventures of Stanley, a young squirrel who discovers his passion for running fast and helping others. Despite his good intentions, Stanley often finds himself stirring up more mischief than help but does his best to help his friends solve their problems.