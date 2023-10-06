Author T. Renee’s New Book, "Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer," Shares How the Motivational Story of How Author Shifted Her Ways of Thinking
Recent release “Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer,” from Covenant Books author T. Renee, is an inspirational and motivational read that shares insight into how the author overcame the loss of her mother and divorce after being married for twenty-six years.
New York, NY, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T. Renee, a New Orleans native who currently works in the Middle East as an MWR entertainment supervisor assisting and coordinating entertainment for the military troops abroad, has completed her new book, “Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer”: a life-changing work that shares how the benefits of having a positive mindset, speaking words of affirmation, relying on prayer, and having crazy faith in times of trials, tribulations, and life-altering situations saw the author through life’s challenges.
Author T. Renee writes, “What do you mean you say? I have so much going on. Not today. But when? Today nor tomorrow is not promised. So what do you say—step out of your comfort box and at least try today. But I’m scared. I’m not smart enough. I’m too old. I don’t deserve better. I am not worthy. Who told you that? Why did you believe that? Don’t you know whose are you? A one-of-a-kind creation deemed fit to see today’s promise with the purpose of love and life. All you need is a little motivation, reassurance, focus, determination, and belief that no weapon will be formed against you! So plant those seeds of truth and goodness and not of doubt. Cancel all that negative energy out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. Renee’s new book encourages readers seeking to adopt a more positive mindset.
Readers can purchase “Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author T. Renee writes, “What do you mean you say? I have so much going on. Not today. But when? Today nor tomorrow is not promised. So what do you say—step out of your comfort box and at least try today. But I’m scared. I’m not smart enough. I’m too old. I don’t deserve better. I am not worthy. Who told you that? Why did you believe that? Don’t you know whose are you? A one-of-a-kind creation deemed fit to see today’s promise with the purpose of love and life. All you need is a little motivation, reassurance, focus, determination, and belief that no weapon will be formed against you! So plant those seeds of truth and goodness and not of doubt. Cancel all that negative energy out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. Renee’s new book encourages readers seeking to adopt a more positive mindset.
Readers can purchase “Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories