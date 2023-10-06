Author T. Renee’s New Book, "Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer," Shares How the Motivational Story of How Author Shifted Her Ways of Thinking

Recent release “Owning a Positive Mindset: My Game Changer,” from Covenant Books author T. Renee, is an inspirational and motivational read that shares insight into how the author overcame the loss of her mother and divorce after being married for twenty-six years.