Author Michelle Louise’s New Book, “The Good News; For Anyone Who Wants to Hear It!” Explores How the Author's Faith Helped Her to Survive Life's Most Difficult Moments

Recent release “The Good News; For Anyone Who Wants to Hear It!” from Covenant Books author Michelle Louise, is a faith-based memoir that follows the author through the trials and triumphs of her life, and how her faith and relationship with God helped her to see the good in every situation, no matter how difficult each situation appeared to be.