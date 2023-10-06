Author Carol Stern’s New Book, "Elroth, The Camel," Follows a Proud Camel Named Elroth Who Learns About Humility and Kindness After Carrying a King to Bethlehem

Recent release “Elroth, The Camel,” from Covenant Books author Carol Stern, is a charming story that centers around Elroth, a camel who thinks he is above other animals because he must carry a king on a long journey to Bethlehem. But when they arrive at their destination, Elroth meets a special baby who changes how he views himself and melts his cold heart to become a more kind and caring animal.