Betty Kiehm’s Newly Released "Stirring Green Water" is an Engaging Personal Reflection on a Special Friendship That Started Seemingly by God’s Plan
“Stirring Green Water,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Kiehm, is a powerful testimony that takes an intimate look into a seemingly God-ordained meeting and a lasting friendship that would bring faith and inspiration back to a tattered spirit.
Farmington, MN, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stirring Green Water”: a touching biographical study. “Stirring Green Water” is the creation of published author Betty Kiehm.
Kiehm shares, “I have always considered myself to be shy and socially awkward even though I enjoy being with people. But on this day, as I watched the lifeless, staggered steps of a familiar stranger walk by as if futility was his only hope, God completely crushed my heart. I immediately knew what He wanted me to do.
“Shy, awkward, and all, somehow I needed to barge my way into the life of this elderly Einstein-like stranger and share the love and hope of Jesus with him. God wanted to breathe life back into the body and soul of this broken, lifeless man, and my obedience was part of His plan. I had no idea how this would happen, but I knew God did. My part was to trust and obey. The rest was up to God.
“It was by obeying the promptings God placed in my heart that I felt Him working to touch the life of this stranger as He breathed life back into his vacant and withering soul. Through obedience, I was given a front-row seat as I watched God touch the life of this precious little man.
“The unorthodox friendship that followed was something only God could have foreseen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Kiehm’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a gentle miracle unfold for a lost soul.
Consumers can purchase "Stirring Green Water" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Stirring Green Water", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
