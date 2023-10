Nelly Robles’s Newly Released "Broken to Beautiful" is a Powerful Story of a Woman’s Journey Through Addiction and Into Christ’s Arms

Fond du Lac, WI, October 06, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Broken to Beautiful”: a message of encouragement to anyone facing similar stumbling blocks. “Broken to Beautiful” is the creation of published author Nelly Robles.Robles shares, “All my life all I knew was brokenness, shame, and guilt. I didn’t know what true love was. I didn’t know I was worthy or loved because I sure didn’t feel it or see it in my life. At age thirteen I wanted to cover up the pain I had inside. My addictions to many things became the Band-Aid that kept falling off to the deep wounds of my heart that only Jesus could heal. I didn’t know. Not only did I not know, but I wanted the pain to instantly go away, so my addiction took control of my life. God never left me. He pursued me, and I was too blind to see. It wasn’t until I had enough of the life I was living and wanted to take my own life that I cried out to God. The Lord reached out His hand in the pit of my despair and lifted me up. I have been walking with Him since that day. I fell in love with Jesus because He loved me first, He says we were worth dying for. He did not allow the devil to take me out before I knew what true love is. I went from hopeless to putting my hope in Jesus. Who am I now? I am loved. I am chosen. I am redeemed. I am free!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nelly Robles’s new book offers readers a window into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of Christ.Consumers can purchase “Broken to Beautiful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Broken to Beautiful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.