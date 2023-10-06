Nelly Robles’s Newly Released "Broken to Beautiful" is a Powerful Story of a Woman’s Journey Through Addiction and Into Christ’s Arms
“Broken to Beautiful,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nelly Robles, is a potent reminder of the challenges one will face on their walk with Christ and how His guidance can lead us out of our darkest moments.
Fond du Lac, WI, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Broken to Beautiful”: a message of encouragement to anyone facing similar stumbling blocks. “Broken to Beautiful” is the creation of published author Nelly Robles.
Robles shares, “All my life all I knew was brokenness, shame, and guilt. I didn’t know what true love was. I didn’t know I was worthy or loved because I sure didn’t feel it or see it in my life. At age thirteen I wanted to cover up the pain I had inside. My addictions to many things became the Band-Aid that kept falling off to the deep wounds of my heart that only Jesus could heal. I didn’t know. Not only did I not know, but I wanted the pain to instantly go away, so my addiction took control of my life. God never left me. He pursued me, and I was too blind to see. It wasn’t until I had enough of the life I was living and wanted to take my own life that I cried out to God. The Lord reached out His hand in the pit of my despair and lifted me up. I have been walking with Him since that day. I fell in love with Jesus because He loved me first, He says we were worth dying for. He did not allow the devil to take me out before I knew what true love is. I went from hopeless to putting my hope in Jesus. Who am I now? I am loved. I am chosen. I am redeemed. I am free!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nelly Robles’s new book offers readers a window into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of Christ.
Consumers can purchase "Broken to Beautiful" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Broken to Beautiful," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories