Pam Cloonan’s Newly Released "Connect the Dots… and Discover the Heartbeat of God" is an Engaging Biblical Study That Paints an Image of God’s Purpose
“Connect the Dots… and Discover the Heartbeat of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pam Cloonan, is an informative and encouraging approach to piecing together the truths one can uncover within scripture.
Plantation, FL, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Connect the Dots… and Discover the Heartbeat of God”: an enjoyable resource for anyone seeking to discover the bigger picture within God’s word. “Connect the Dots… and Discover the Heartbeat of God” is the creation of published author Pam Cloonan.
Cloonan shares, “Connect the Dots is a wonderful shortcut to foundational biblical truths.
“Instead of spending years memorizing scattered scriptures and doing single-book studies, this book draws a picture of the Father’s heart by tying together the fundamental scriptures of our faith. It will bring the reader from Genesis to Revelation through the central truths that bring light to the message of the Bible.
“Instead of doing studies on any one of the sixty-six books in the Bible and never really connecting them together, you will find this simple thread will give you an understanding that could take years and years of trying to connect it all.
“If you have been looking for a book that will give you a good jump start, or if you’re hungry for greater insight into the heart of God, then this is the book for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pam Cloonan’s new book will challenge and encourage readers through careful presentation of fundamental Christian tenets.
Consumers can purchase “Connect the Dots… and Discover the Heartbeat of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Connect the Dots… and Discover the Heartbeat of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
