Kimberly Rose’s Newly Released "Chad Hoover and the Paw Courageous Pups" is an Entertaining Tale of Friendship and a Unique Fear
“Chad Hoover and the Paw Courageous Pups,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Rose, is a fun juvenile fiction that explores the concepts of helping others and being brave.
Shelton, CT, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Chad Hoover and the Paw Courageous Pups”: a delightfully creative tale of puppy mischief. “Chad Hoover and the Paw Courageous Pups” is the creation of published author Kimberly Rose, who holds her masters in library science and has been able to pursue her passion as an elementary school library media specialist.
Rose shares, “Saturday mornings are always rough for Susie as soon as she sees Chad Hoover. She quickly figures out his purpose for running the vacuum. Her paw courageous friends team up together and take charge. Maaree knows how to lead the team through the most exciting adventure to assure Susie’s happiness again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Rose’s new book will delight young readers as they race to see how a group of friends can help to make a loved one feel better.
Consumers can purchase “Chad Hoover and the Paw Courageous Pups” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chad Hoover and the Paw Courageous Pups,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
