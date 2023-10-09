Derward Rollison’s Newly Released "The Ups and Downs in Life" is a Thoughtful Reflection on Perseverance and Faith
“The Ups and Downs in Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Derward Rollison, shares an important message as the author explores a variety of spiritually driven themes through prose and poetic verse.
Colonial Heights, VA, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Ups and Downs in Life”: a nostalgic and uplifting anthology. “The Ups and Downs in Life” is the creation of published author Derward Rollison, who holds two degrees and has worked in the dental field for over forty years.
Rollison shares, “Well, my book explains how to never give up no matter what problems you have to conquer in life. Hold your head up high, keep pushing, and learn from others because people have different talents and learn from successful people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derward Rollison’s new book sheds light on the power of a determined and positive spirit.
Consumers can purchase “The Ups and Downs in Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ups and Downs in Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
