Rev. Sarah Seoh’s Newly Released “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell” is a Fascinating Discussion of the Author’s Hell Experience

“Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Sarah Seoh, is a thought-provoking exploration of the realities and biblical knowledge related to hell and how that relates to life after death.