Rev. Sarah Seoh’s Newly Released “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell” is a Fascinating Discussion of the Author’s Hell Experience
“Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Sarah Seoh, is a thought-provoking exploration of the realities and biblical knowledge related to hell and how that relates to life after death.
Los Angeles, CA, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell”: a potent reminder of the need to live a Godly life. “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell” is the creation of published author Rev. Sarah Seoh.
Rev. Seoh shares, “This book represents the reality of the hell, which is really existing. The Pastor Sarah Seoh visited hell many times and tells us very surprising things. First of all, she saw not only non-Christians but also Christians in hell. Second of all, she saw many Christians outside the Jerusalem City in heaven where it is different from hell. She explains why Christians are in hell with the verses in the Bible. The Bible tells us that Christians go to hell if they sin repeatedly without repentance to death even though they believed in Jesus. Jesus said if your hand and foot makes you sin, cut off your hand; otherwise, you will be thrown into hell (Mark 9:43–49). She finds everything in the Bible that Jesus told us exactly happens in hell and warns us to live holy life according to the words of God in the Bible. She says that the reason why she wrote the book of hell is for even one soul not to go to hell with the heart of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Sarah Seoh’s new book is a warning to all who find themselves straying from the teachings of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Seoh shares, “This book represents the reality of the hell, which is really existing. The Pastor Sarah Seoh visited hell many times and tells us very surprising things. First of all, she saw not only non-Christians but also Christians in hell. Second of all, she saw many Christians outside the Jerusalem City in heaven where it is different from hell. She explains why Christians are in hell with the verses in the Bible. The Bible tells us that Christians go to hell if they sin repeatedly without repentance to death even though they believed in Jesus. Jesus said if your hand and foot makes you sin, cut off your hand; otherwise, you will be thrown into hell (Mark 9:43–49). She finds everything in the Bible that Jesus told us exactly happens in hell and warns us to live holy life according to the words of God in the Bible. She says that the reason why she wrote the book of hell is for even one soul not to go to hell with the heart of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Sarah Seoh’s new book is a warning to all who find themselves straying from the teachings of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Christ: Who Is, Who Was, and Who is to Come: The Reality of Hell,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories