Anthony C. Settles’s Newly Released "That Settles It: A Journey of Spiritual Poetry" is a Spiritually Driven Collection of Impactful Verse
“That Settles It: A Journey of Spiritual Poetry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony C. Settles, is an enjoyable and thoughtful selection of poetic works that are shared in hope of aiding readers in their pursuit of oneness in Christ.
Beaufort, SC, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “That Settles It: A Journey of Spiritual Poetry”: a poignant anthology that will entertain and empower. “That Settles It: A Journey of Spiritual Poetry” is the creation of published author Anthony C. Settles, a dedicated husband and passionate follower of Christ.
Settles shares, “Gold nuggets are righteous gems pulled from the gold mine called the Bible that God has blessed humanity with. As you ponder on the poetry in this book, traces of gold should fall off the pages and leave you with a greater desire for the mother lode and a heart of gratitude for having invested in this small treasure. In His love, be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony C. Settles’s new book draws from the author’s personal journey of spiritual growth and healing in hope of reaching others in need of God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “That Settles It: A Journey of Spiritual Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “That Settles It: A Journey of Spiritual Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
