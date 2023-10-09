Mary Griffin’s Newly Released "Lead to Follow" is a Thoughtful Resource for Spiritual Leaders That Provides a Fresh Perspective for Effective Leadership
“Lead to Follow,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Griffin, is a helpful reminder of the need to follow Christ first in all things in order to become the most effective and fulfilling leader possible.
Tallahassee, FL, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lead to Follow”: a potent reminder of God’s guiding hand. “Lead to Follow” is the creation of published author Mary Griffin, a dedicated wife who started her master’s program in 1999 and completed the coursework in December 2002 while raising three grandchildren. She received her master’s degree in criminal justice from Florida A&M University. She was called into the ministry in 2009. Her passion is evangelism.
Griffin shares, “Most leaders do not want to move behind or come after. But seeing the effects that following has on effective leadership, it puts you in the willingness to want to follow. Sometimes leaders do not start out on a leadership journey expecting to follow behind. There is that assumption to always be up front. But God is saying in this book, 'When you fall behind and see things from behind, you will see the effects of your leadership.' Waiting first on God will help you not make hasty, destructive decisions. Hearing the conclusion of the matter and getting a full understanding can help you avoid many errors in your leadership role. This is not to say you will not make mistakes, stumble, and learn many things. But when you follow God and obey his instructions, if you err, you soon correct the problem and move on with the tenacity to keep going. Your strength and hope do not come from you but from God, and there is no failure in God. When a leader ceases to follow, it opens an area in their leadership role that blocks their view of seeing their errors, which need to be corrected.
“One of the definitions of follow is 'to come after in time and order.' This will allow you to move in the right timing. Our timing is not God’s timing; therefore, we should follow his timing. Let him go first, and we follow. The picture on the cover of this book says, 'Lead to Follow.' Leaders need to follow the shepherd (Christ our Lord), others will follow us to an expected end, not destruction. Paul pins it best in 1 Corinthians 11:1.
“Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
“May God keep and bless you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Griffin’s new book will challenge leaders to a fresh perspective as they consider the insightful guidance found within.
Consumers can purchase “Lead to Follow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lead to Follow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
