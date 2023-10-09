Rocky Brown’s Newly Released "The Works of Jesus" is a Cohesive Exploration of the Miracles and Teachings of Christ
“The Works of Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rocky Brown, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deepened understanding of the Word of God in relation to the works and lessons offered through Jesus Christ.
Williamsburg, KY, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Works of Jesus”: an articulate study of Christ’s lasting impact. “The Works of Jesus” is the creation of published author Rocky Brown.
Brown shares, “The Lord Jesus said in John 14:12 (NKJV), 'Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do he will do also; and greater works than these he will do, because I go to My Father.' This statement spawns the question, 'What works did Jesus do?' Commonly, people think that all the Lord Jesus did was go places and work miracles, which indeed was a part of what He did, but certainly not all that He did. This book is laid out by the type of work done as well as by Gospel to make a quick reference much easier for the reader.
“This book endeavors to assemble a comprehensive look at the ministry of Jesus using only the Scriptures, without any added teaching, doctrines, or thoughts of men. Inside this book is an extremely in-depth collection of the events in the Gospels where the Bible tells that Jesus taught, preached, healed, worked miracles, and cast out devils, with supporting verses around what He did to help the reader get the whole picture. The works that Jesus performed in His earthly ministry are still available today to the ones who will believe through faith in His name, so let’s study what He did!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rocky Brown’s new book draws directly from scripture to offer readers a helpful guide to understanding the Gospels.
Consumers can purchase “The Works of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Works of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
