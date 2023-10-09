Michael and Julie Battaglini’s Newly Released "Throne of Victory" is an Inspiring Celebration of All That God Promises
“Throne of Victory,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael and Julie Battaglini, offers readers a motivating resource for spiritual rejuvenation and growth through twenty-five empowering lessons of faith.
Rochester, MN, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Throne of Victory”: a potent reminder of the joy one can find in true surrender to the spirit. “Throne of Victory” is the creation of published authors Michael and Julie Battaglini.
Michael and Julie Battaglini share, “God’s way is victory!
“Among the deepest longings of the human heart is a cry to rise above the realm of pain and toil, to ascend to a place where the curse holds no sway and where fear no longer drives us to master our surroundings. We spend our lives seeking solace and shelter from the winds of adversity that batter fallen humanity, but the safety and assurance that we seek is closer than we think, closer even than our own breath.
“Throne of Victory is a collection of letters written to draw your focus away from the bitterness and struggle of this passing world to a higher walk in the power and grace of the Spirit of God. Twenty-five letters, arranged according to phases of spiritual growth and maturity, will help guide you in your upward progress as you learn of Him and surrender to His process. Allow Him to draw out from these pages grace and instruction as you simply relax in His presence and take in everything He is breathing on you.
“The Lord is calling His people to walk above the growing upheaval of the kingdom of darkness and to give ourselves to the victory of His Spirit within us, a victory that places us far above all enmity of flesh and spirit. It can and will be done by those who seek to know and yield to Him. Join yourself in every way to the grace of the One who has overcome the world that the impartation of His overcoming power and love would become your triumph.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael and Julie Battaglini’s new book will challenge believers no matter where they are in their walk of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Throne of Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Throne of Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
