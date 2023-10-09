Julianna Newland’s New Book, "All up in Your Bizness," is a Collection of Experiences from the Author's Own Career to Help Readers Find Success in Their Line of Work
Indianapolis, IN, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Julianna Newland, a seasoned writer who has had a varied career spanning three decades and multiple industries, has completed her most recent book, “All up in Your Bizness: Managing Your Business Crap”: a whimsical collection of lighthearted stories and experiences drawn from the author’s own observations over the course of her career, accompanied by good-hearted advice to help readers navigate the corporate world.
A graduate of University of Indianapolis, author Julianna Newland majored in English and political science and went on to work for more than thirty years for a Fortune 500 company, in state government, at two nonprofits, and at a trade association in Indianapolis. Newland has been a writer her entire adult life, beginning as the editor in chief of her university newspaper. Her career landed her jobs in need of a solid writer who also provides other necessary skills in public affairs, such as government relations, lobbying, and fundraising. Recently, the author started a small communications business, and she currently resides in Indianapolis with her husband, James G. Newland Jr., and their adult son, Patrick.
“‘All up in Your Bizness’ is my first book (not counting my diary),” writes Newland. “Although I have written dozens of speeches, testimonials, newsletters, and talking points, they do not contain the wit and whimsy of this book. I have been employed for more than thirty years in several jobs, where I have seen hilarious shenanigans of the men and women who worked with me and the processes and programs that often befuddled us.
“A labor of love and giggles, this book is to be enjoyed as a tongue-in-cheek look at many business circumstances, such as the interview, office kiss-ups, performance reviews, working from home, and working in the open office. Practical and useful advice is also provided.”
Published by Fulton Books, Julianna Newland’s book weaves together the perfect blend of humor and genuine advice to provide readers with the tools necessary to be efficient and successful in managing their business responsibilities, whatever they might entail. Spanning thirty years of experience and knowledge, Newland’s writings reveal that some attitudes and behaviors do not change much over the decades, especially in the business setting.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "All up in Your Bizness: Managing Your Business Crap" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
