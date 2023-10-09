Kim Peterson’s New Book, "New Beginnings," Centers Around a Young Woman's Attempts to Move on from Her Toxic Relationship and Discover a Fresh New Start
Ada, MI, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kim Peterson, an author who focuses on writing within the romance genre, has completed her most recent book, “New Beginnings”: a captivating novel that follows a young woman whose life is finally coming together, but must work to move forward from the shadow of her previous relationship with her abusive husband.
“Hannah was grateful that Chris let her stay with him after she moved out of the farmhouse,” writes Peterson. “She couldn't stay there anymore, not after what happened to Danny, but she knew she couldn't stay with her brother anymore either. Chris and Melissa were finally moving forward with their relationship, and it was the perfect excuse to move out. Hannah was ready to move on with her life too, get her own house, and start a new career in real estate.
“As Hannah starts to grow her business, a mysterious, handsome new client with a lot of money to spend enters her life. While showing million-dollar homes on the lakeshore of Lake Michigan, thoughts of success in both her professional and personal life seem just within her reach. Will Hannah finally be able to find true love, or will her abusive past relationship with Danny still keep her from ever having new beginnings?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kim Peterson’s book is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that will transport readers on a riveting journey as they follow along on Hannah’s attempts to achieve the peace and happiness that she so desperately desires. Expertly paced and poignant, Peterson weaves a character-driven novel that is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page and leave them ready for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
