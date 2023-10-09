Press Releases>Arts & Entertainment>Books>Christian Faith Publishing>

Melanie Goodall Hightower’s Newly Released “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” is a Spiritually Driven Autobiographical Study

“TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melanie Goodall Hightower, is a deeply personal reflection on God’s hand upon the author’s life and battle through addiction.

Melanie Goodall Hightower’s Newly Released “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” is a Spiritually Driven Autobiographical Study
Carson, CA, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels”: a potent testimony that will shock and inspire. “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” is the creation of published author Melanie Goodall Hightower, a native of Texas who now resides in California.

Hightower shares, “This book is about how I discovered the root of my addiction and to reach many.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melanie Goodall Hightower’s new book brings readers a bold and honest look into the most cherished and challenging moments of life’s journey.

Consumers can purchase “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith Publishing
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
ContactContact
Categories