Melanie Goodall Hightower’s Newly Released “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” is a Spiritually Driven Autobiographical Study
“TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melanie Goodall Hightower, is a deeply personal reflection on God’s hand upon the author’s life and battle through addiction.
Carson, CA, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels”: a potent testimony that will shock and inspire. “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” is the creation of published author Melanie Goodall Hightower, a native of Texas who now resides in California.
Hightower shares, “This book is about how I discovered the root of my addiction and to reach many.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melanie Goodall Hightower’s new book brings readers a bold and honest look into the most cherished and challenging moments of life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hightower shares, “This book is about how I discovered the root of my addiction and to reach many.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melanie Goodall Hightower’s new book brings readers a bold and honest look into the most cherished and challenging moments of life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TESTIMONY OF A POET: Bruised by Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories