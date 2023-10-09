Cristel Buck’s Newly Released "Hearts of Love" is a Sweet Story of a Little Boy with First Day of School Jitters
“Hearts of Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cristel Buck, is a helpful narrative for any little one facing anxiety regarding the idea of being away from home and off to school for the first time.
Ruskin, FL, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hearts of Love”: a touching story that offers a compassionate message of encouragement. “Hearts of Love” is the creation of published author Cristel Buck, a dedicated wife, mother, and resident of Florida who was born and raised in Delaware.
Buck shares, “Kenny is about to start a new adventure—the first day of kindergarten! Even though he is becoming a big boy, he is scared to go to school. With the help of his special heart, he feels his mother’s love all day. Kenny even discovers school is not such a scary place and is actually lots of fun!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristel Buck’s new book will open conversation between littles and their loved ones as they discuss the mixed emotions associated with starting school.
Consumers can purchase “Hearts of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hearts of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
