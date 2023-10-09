Mark Band’s Newly Released "The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet" is a Fun Reimagining of a Familiar Childhood Tale
“The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Band, is a creative and entertaining rhyme that finds an unexpected argument leading to a closer friendship.
Phoenix, AZ, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet”: a delightful rhyme paired with engaging imagery. “The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet” is the creation of published author Mark Band, a dedicated father and graduate of Grand Canyon College, now Grand Canyon University, where he played baseball.
Band shares, “Little Miss Muffet was not frightened away as many have been led to believe. The real story of Little Miss Muffet is a display of an already-existing relationship between the spider and Miss Muffet. Through a short contentious conversation, the spider and Miss Muffet find their way to reconciliation and a stronger friendship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Band’s new book will amuse young readers as a contentious spider meets a strong-willed young girl.
Consumers can purchase “The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Band shares, “Little Miss Muffet was not frightened away as many have been led to believe. The real story of Little Miss Muffet is a display of an already-existing relationship between the spider and Miss Muffet. Through a short contentious conversation, the spider and Miss Muffet find their way to reconciliation and a stronger friendship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Band’s new book will amuse young readers as a contentious spider meets a strong-willed young girl.
Consumers can purchase “The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Real Story of Little Miss Muffet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories