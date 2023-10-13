Publish Your Purpose and Nell Derick Debevoise Unveils the Roadmap to Purposeful Leadership in "Going First: Find the Courage to Lead Purposefully and Inspire Action"
In "Going First: Find the Courage to Lead Purposefully and Inspire Action," Nell Derick Debevoise illuminates the transformative power of intentional leadership. Using the innovative Impact Dashboard and Spheres of Impact™, the book and its companion, the "Purpose Party Playbook," provide a practical guide to align actions with impactful outcomes, invigorating both personal and professional journeys with purpose.
Hartford, CT, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Internationally-acclaimed leadership expert, Nell Derick Debevoise, brings forward a transformative guide to purpose-driven leadership and life in her latest book, "Going First: Find the Courage to Lead Purposefully and Inspire Action." Harnessing insights from global business figures, personal anecdotes, and actionable strategies, Debevoise presents a compelling case for the power and potential of purposeful decision-making in both professional and personal realms. Further, she wrote the Purpose Party Playbook that Debevoise as the essential companion to "Going First" (also released today), guiding readers through the reflection and planning required to make the decisions that will achieve the impact they hope to have.
In a world craving direction and significance, "Going First" and the Playbook offer a uniquely practical approach to unlock the well-documented power of purpose. Debevoise introduces the groundbreaking Impact Dashboard, an innovative framework designed to align day-to-day actions with long-term outcomes. The six Spheres of Impact™, intricately detailed in the book, empowers readers to strategically channel their time, energy, and attention, crafting a path marked by intention and vision.
Highlighting myriad success stories from a diverse array of industries, "Going First" stands as a testament to the transformative effects of purposeful leadership. Readers are not only inspired but also equipped with the tools and mindset to carve their own purposeful trajectories.
Nell Derick Debevoise shares, "Purpose is more than just a buzzword; it can be a compass providing focus, clarity, and intentionality toward our desired legacy. In 'Going First,' I invite everyone to activate their unique purpose, not by doing more, but by connecting the dots between their current roles, skills, passions, and desired impact. And the Purpose Party Playbook turns that theory into an actionable strategy and plan.”
Get your copy of Going First at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/going-first-find-the-courage-to-lead-purposefully-and-inspire-action/
Nell Derick Debevoise is a pioneering voice in intentional leadership. Her holistic and global perspective, shaped by experience across four continents, has made her a sought-after advisor to industry leaders from established giants like American Express, Kraft-Heinz, and JM Smucker to dynamic startups, federal agencies, and mission-driven organizations. As a Senior Contributor for Forbes, her actionable insights resonate with a global readership. In her quest to redefine business as a force for good, she founded 3D Performance Group, a Public Benefit Corporation and pending B Corp committed to making work healthier, fairer, and more inspiring for everyone.
You can learn more about Nell at her website at https://3dperformancegroup.com/
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 3rd, 2023, 364 pages, 5 1/2" x 8 1/2", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-047-9
$35.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-048-6
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-049-3
In a world craving direction and significance, "Going First" and the Playbook offer a uniquely practical approach to unlock the well-documented power of purpose. Debevoise introduces the groundbreaking Impact Dashboard, an innovative framework designed to align day-to-day actions with long-term outcomes. The six Spheres of Impact™, intricately detailed in the book, empowers readers to strategically channel their time, energy, and attention, crafting a path marked by intention and vision.
Highlighting myriad success stories from a diverse array of industries, "Going First" stands as a testament to the transformative effects of purposeful leadership. Readers are not only inspired but also equipped with the tools and mindset to carve their own purposeful trajectories.
Nell Derick Debevoise shares, "Purpose is more than just a buzzword; it can be a compass providing focus, clarity, and intentionality toward our desired legacy. In 'Going First,' I invite everyone to activate their unique purpose, not by doing more, but by connecting the dots between their current roles, skills, passions, and desired impact. And the Purpose Party Playbook turns that theory into an actionable strategy and plan.”
Get your copy of Going First at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/going-first-find-the-courage-to-lead-purposefully-and-inspire-action/
Nell Derick Debevoise is a pioneering voice in intentional leadership. Her holistic and global perspective, shaped by experience across four continents, has made her a sought-after advisor to industry leaders from established giants like American Express, Kraft-Heinz, and JM Smucker to dynamic startups, federal agencies, and mission-driven organizations. As a Senior Contributor for Forbes, her actionable insights resonate with a global readership. In her quest to redefine business as a force for good, she founded 3D Performance Group, a Public Benefit Corporation and pending B Corp committed to making work healthier, fairer, and more inspiring for everyone.
You can learn more about Nell at her website at https://3dperformancegroup.com/
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 3rd, 2023, 364 pages, 5 1/2" x 8 1/2", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-047-9
$35.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-048-6
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-049-3
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories