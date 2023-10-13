Publish Your Purpose and Nell Derick Debevoise Unveils the Roadmap to Purposeful Leadership in "Going First: Find the Courage to Lead Purposefully and Inspire Action"

In "Going First: Find the Courage to Lead Purposefully and Inspire Action," Nell Derick Debevoise illuminates the transformative power of intentional leadership. Using the innovative Impact Dashboard and Spheres of Impact™, the book and its companion, the "Purpose Party Playbook," provide a practical guide to align actions with impactful outcomes, invigorating both personal and professional journeys with purpose.