NuvOx Therapeutics Wins Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

NuvOx Therapeutics (“NuvOx”) is delighted to announce that it achieved the Gold Level recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's sixth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. NuvOx Therapeutics competed against over 3,000 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 17 companies in total.