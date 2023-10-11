NuvOx Therapeutics Wins Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
NuvOx Therapeutics (“NuvOx”) is delighted to announce that it achieved the Gold Level recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's sixth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. NuvOx Therapeutics competed against over 3,000 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 17 companies in total.
Tucson, AZ, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Therapeutics (“NuvOx”) is delighted to announce that it achieved the Gold Level recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's sixth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. NuvOx Therapeutics competed against over 3,000 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 17 companies in total. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth.
"Recognition as a Most Fundable Company of 2023 positions us well for our next capital raise and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership," said Dr. Evan Unger, CEO, "The Most Fundable Companies initiative was one of the most intensive diligence processes we've ever participated in, and we're thrilled to have arrived on top through data-driven analysis. We're excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business and set them up for success with investors."
As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, NuvOx Therapeutics will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine.
About NuvOx
NuvOx is a privately held, clinical Phase IIb stage company, developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/IIa studies: glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic from the literature survey from 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma and sickle cell.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contrast agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care.
About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies
The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2023 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on September 28, 2023 at Pepperdine University’s Villa Graziadio Executive Center.
The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Therapeutics
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang
T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
Forward looking statement
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.
"Recognition as a Most Fundable Company of 2023 positions us well for our next capital raise and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership," said Dr. Evan Unger, CEO, "The Most Fundable Companies initiative was one of the most intensive diligence processes we've ever participated in, and we're thrilled to have arrived on top through data-driven analysis. We're excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business and set them up for success with investors."
As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, NuvOx Therapeutics will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine.
About NuvOx
NuvOx is a privately held, clinical Phase IIb stage company, developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/IIa studies: glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic from the literature survey from 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma and sickle cell.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contrast agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care.
About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies
The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2023 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on September 28, 2023 at Pepperdine University’s Villa Graziadio Executive Center.
The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Therapeutics
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang
T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
Forward looking statement
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.
Contact
NuvOx PharmaContact
Evan Unger
(520) 624-6688
www.nuvoxpharma.com
Evan Unger
(520) 624-6688
www.nuvoxpharma.com
Categories