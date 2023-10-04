City Ford Enhances Customer Service with Mobile Service Fleet
Columbia City, IN, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In an era where convenience is essential, City Ford, led by partner / general manager Kasey Shirey, is establishing a new standard in the automotive industry by introducing an advanced mobile service fleet. This customer-centric approach aims to reshape how customers experience vehicle maintenance and repair services.
Ford initially introduced the concept of a mobile service fleet to dealerships, envisioning a seamless and convenient way to address customers' needs, from routine maintenance to minor repairs. However, the logistical challenges and costs associated with maintaining such a service initially raised concerns about its feasibility.
Recognizing the potential value to customers, Kasey Shirey saw an opportunity to bring this vision to life. Located in Columbia City, City Ford has expanded its reach to better serve clients across the greater Fort Wayne-Warsaw region.
"Our focus has always been on our customers," says Shirey. "We asked ourselves, how can we better serve our clients, even if it doesn't immediately translate into additional revenue? If we can keep our customers loyal and satisfied, that's our primary goal."
City Ford's mobile service fleet will now offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine maintenance such as oil changes, tire rotations, fluid flushes, brake services, minor recalls, computer updates, and over-the-air upgrades, among others. The technicians operating the mobile service trucks are certified to handle these tasks efficiently, ensuring the same level of quality as on-site services.
The convenience factor is undeniable. Customers no longer need to endure the inconvenience of extended dealership visits. The mobile service fleet meets them at their preferred locations, whether at their homes or workplaces.
Beyond repairs, City Ford's new mobile service experience provides customers with peace of mind. Shirey explains, "Imagine the time and money saved for businesses with fleets. Instead of sending vehicles to a dealership and losing hours or even days, we send our experts to the site. We understand that time is money, and we aim to maximize both for our clients.”
City Ford's commitment to customer satisfaction is further exemplified by its pickup and delivery service. If a repair necessitates more extensive attention, the dealership dispatches a driver to collect the vehicle, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.
While convenience is paramount, City Ford's mobile service fleet maintains a competitive pricing structure, ensuring that customers receive excellent value for their investment.
As this customer-focused initiative gains momentum, City Ford has plans to expand its mobile service fleet in the coming years. Currently operating with two mobile service vehicles, the dealership aims to meet the growing demand and further enhance customer convenience.
Kasey Shirey concludes, "We are adapting to the evolving needs of our society. Just as Uber, Lyft, and Netflix prioritize convenience, we are doing the same for automotive service."
About City Ford:
City Ford, a leading Ford dealership located in Columbia City, Indiana, is guided by partner / general manager Kasey Shirey. The dealership is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients.
Contact
Kasey Shirey
(260) 244-5111
www.fordofcolumbiacity.com/ford-dealership-fort-wayne.htm
