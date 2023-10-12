Future Horizons Releases Spanish Edition of "Temple Did It!: Seven Simple Life Rules"
Arlington, TX, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is one of the world’s most accomplished and well-known adults with autism. She is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and has written several books on animal welfare. She is renowned throughout the world as a designer of livestock holding equipment. Due to her unique empathy for animals she has created systems which are humane and cruel free, setting the highest standards for the industry in the treatment and handling of animals.
This is a children's book that will help guide and inspire all children to reach their full potential. It also explains the obstacles Dr. Temple Grandin faced growing up, then gives the rules she followed to overcome them and become a leading animal scientist. This colorful book was written with the input and guidance of Dr. Grandin and includes an introduction written by her.
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
