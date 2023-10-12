The Gorden Group Closed the Sale of Guardall Self Storage in Kingman, AZ
Tempe, AZ, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of GuardAll Self Storage in Kingman, AZ. The self-storage facility sold September 18, 2023 for $6,500,000. The property spans 1.3 acres and provides 409 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “At the Gorden Group we fuel exceptional life stories, and the sale of GuardAll Storage is another great example. We were able to assist the Seller get the price they wanted and close in 75 days. It was a pleasure for us to represent the Sellers in this transaction; they are looking forward to new projects and spending time with their family. We appreciate working with this repeat buyer and their team of professionals at Crescendo.”
The Seller had this to say, “For years I have been contacted by numerous brokers soliciting the sale of my business, but I never felt comfortable with any of them. I have been acquainted with Jeff for quite some time through the Arizona Self Storage Association. We've spoken often over the years about the industry. I have always been impressed with his knowledge of the self-storage industry and knew when I was ready to sell, I would be contacting him. Jeff and his team put together a proposal for the marketing and sale of my business that had multiple offers coming in right away. It can be a very stressful time in a seller's life, but the entire team provided reassurance through the whole process. My wife and I are grateful to Jeff and his entire team for helping us through this sale.”
