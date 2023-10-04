AEGIS Defender Pro™: Your Trusted Cybersecurity Solution, Now a GSA Contractor, and Earning Acclaim from Pentagon and DoD

AEGIS Defender Pro™, a leading name in cybersecurity solutions, is making a significant impact in the industry with its latest milestones. Aegis Cyber Defense Systems (AEGIS), the creators of Defender Pro™, has recently earned the status of a government contractor and is already gaining recognition and referrals from the highest levels of the defense sector.