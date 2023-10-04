AEGIS Defender Pro™: Your Trusted Cybersecurity Solution, Now a GSA Contractor, and Earning Acclaim from Pentagon and DoD
AEGIS Defender Pro™, a leading name in cybersecurity solutions, is making a significant impact in the industry with its latest milestones. Aegis Cyber Defense Systems (AEGIS), the creators of Defender Pro™, has recently earned the status of a government contractor and is already gaining recognition and referrals from the highest levels of the defense sector.
Washington, DC, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Setting the Cybersecurity Standard with AEGIS Defender Pro™
AEGIS Defender Pro™ is synonymous with uncompromising cybersecurity and innovation. With a mission to prevent attacks before they occur, it has swiftly become the preferred choice for individuals and organizations seeking unparalleled cybersecurity.
AEGIS is dedicated to delivering advanced software and services for both Windows and Linux environments. Their solution bolsters client's digital defenses by continuously updating the native Windows firewall with a curated list of millions of IP addresses associated with malicious activities, spanning from 2017 to the present day. This consolidated list, comprising less than 55 Rulesets, receives round-the-clock updates from the AEGIS Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC).
Key Features:
· Continuous Master Block List Updates: AEGIS maintains a dynamic Master Block List (MBL) that receives constant updates. Drawing from multiple sources, including client attack reports, government agencies, and external abuse reporting websites, this ensures that the list remains current in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
· Comprehensive Threat Coverage: The AEGIS MBL spans a wide spectrum of threats, encompassing bot-nets, Command and Control (C2) Servers, ransomware groups, malware distributors, spammers, hackers, and more. This comprehensive IP blocking approach provides a robust defense against a multitude of cyber threats.
Key Highlights:
1. GSA Contractor Status: AEGIS Cyber Defense Systems proudly announces its recognition as a GSA contractor. As an approved GSA vendor, they are poised to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to government agencies, further strengthening national security.
2. Success at OSD Pentagon DOD Defense Industry Showcase: AEGIS Defender Pro™ made a significant impact at the prestigious OSD Pentagon DOD Defense Industry Showcase in May 2023, leaving an enduring impression on the cybersecurity landscape. During this landmark event, their solution received enthusiastic reviews and secured three invaluable referrals.
Referrals to Key Agencies:
· Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA): AEGIS is honored to receive a referral to DISA, a pivotal agency responsible for providing information technology and communications support to the DOD.
· Joint Service Provider (JSP): The referral to JSP, a vital provider of joint information technology services for the Pentagon, underscores AEGIS's commitment to securing the defense infrastructure.
· Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office: AEGIS's referral to the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office signifies our dedication to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity trends and strategies.
Comprehensive Services:
· CSOC Services: Benefit from the expertise of our dedicated Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC), offering real-time threat intelligence and proactive defense strategies.
· 24-Hour Service: AEGIS provides service around the clock, ensuring clients are protected at all times.
· Automated Firewall Updates: AEGIS Defender Pro™ proudly holds the distinction of being the only Native Windows Firewall Updater, providing hourly updates for immediate and up-to-the-minute protection.
Versatility and Cloud Protection:
· Works in Any Windows Environment: Whether operating a server or PC, AEGIS Defender Pro™ is compatible with any instance of Windows Server, 10, or 11.
· Cloud Protection: Originally designed for Azure, Defender Pro™ extends its protective shield to any Windows Instance. Additionally, they offer Linux CSF updates sourced from their Master Block List (MBL).
AEGIS Defender Pro™ represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity, offering an integrated solution that combines the power of real-time threat intelligence with automated protection. With its adaptability, continuous updates, and proactive defense, AEGIS Defender Pro™ stands as the ultimate choice for safeguarding America's digital assets.
AEGIS Defender Pro™ is synonymous with uncompromising cybersecurity and innovation. With a mission to prevent attacks before they occur, it has swiftly become the preferred choice for individuals and organizations seeking unparalleled cybersecurity.
AEGIS is dedicated to delivering advanced software and services for both Windows and Linux environments. Their solution bolsters client's digital defenses by continuously updating the native Windows firewall with a curated list of millions of IP addresses associated with malicious activities, spanning from 2017 to the present day. This consolidated list, comprising less than 55 Rulesets, receives round-the-clock updates from the AEGIS Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC).
Key Features:
· Continuous Master Block List Updates: AEGIS maintains a dynamic Master Block List (MBL) that receives constant updates. Drawing from multiple sources, including client attack reports, government agencies, and external abuse reporting websites, this ensures that the list remains current in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
· Comprehensive Threat Coverage: The AEGIS MBL spans a wide spectrum of threats, encompassing bot-nets, Command and Control (C2) Servers, ransomware groups, malware distributors, spammers, hackers, and more. This comprehensive IP blocking approach provides a robust defense against a multitude of cyber threats.
Key Highlights:
1. GSA Contractor Status: AEGIS Cyber Defense Systems proudly announces its recognition as a GSA contractor. As an approved GSA vendor, they are poised to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to government agencies, further strengthening national security.
2. Success at OSD Pentagon DOD Defense Industry Showcase: AEGIS Defender Pro™ made a significant impact at the prestigious OSD Pentagon DOD Defense Industry Showcase in May 2023, leaving an enduring impression on the cybersecurity landscape. During this landmark event, their solution received enthusiastic reviews and secured three invaluable referrals.
Referrals to Key Agencies:
· Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA): AEGIS is honored to receive a referral to DISA, a pivotal agency responsible for providing information technology and communications support to the DOD.
· Joint Service Provider (JSP): The referral to JSP, a vital provider of joint information technology services for the Pentagon, underscores AEGIS's commitment to securing the defense infrastructure.
· Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office: AEGIS's referral to the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office signifies our dedication to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity trends and strategies.
Comprehensive Services:
· CSOC Services: Benefit from the expertise of our dedicated Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC), offering real-time threat intelligence and proactive defense strategies.
· 24-Hour Service: AEGIS provides service around the clock, ensuring clients are protected at all times.
· Automated Firewall Updates: AEGIS Defender Pro™ proudly holds the distinction of being the only Native Windows Firewall Updater, providing hourly updates for immediate and up-to-the-minute protection.
Versatility and Cloud Protection:
· Works in Any Windows Environment: Whether operating a server or PC, AEGIS Defender Pro™ is compatible with any instance of Windows Server, 10, or 11.
· Cloud Protection: Originally designed for Azure, Defender Pro™ extends its protective shield to any Windows Instance. Additionally, they offer Linux CSF updates sourced from their Master Block List (MBL).
AEGIS Defender Pro™ represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity, offering an integrated solution that combines the power of real-time threat intelligence with automated protection. With its adaptability, continuous updates, and proactive defense, AEGIS Defender Pro™ stands as the ultimate choice for safeguarding America's digital assets.
Contact
Aegis Cyber Defense SystemsContact
Charles Trig
617-819-5877
https://www.aegiscds.com
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional materials related to AEGIS Defender Pro™ are available upon request.
Charles Trig
617-819-5877
https://www.aegiscds.com
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional materials related to AEGIS Defender Pro™ are available upon request.
Multimedia
Categories