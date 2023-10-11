Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror.
Shana Wride directs Jacob Bruce,* Katie MacNichol,* Conner Marx,* Ciarra Stroud,* Bruce Turk,* and Christopher M. Williams* in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Co-Light Design), Erik Montierth (Co-Light Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Phillip Korth (Props), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Emmelyn Thayer (Dialect Coach), Jason Paul Tate (Fight Choreography) and Caleb Foley (Assistant Sound Design). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18. Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through Nov. 12. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, Oct. 27. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $5 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
