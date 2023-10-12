AAEON Unveils UP Squared i12 Edge: A Compact Powerhouse for Industrial Automation
AAEON delivers powerful Mini PC with huge market potential.
Taipei, CA, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON’s UP brand, renowned for its extensive selection of developer boards and compact Mini PCs, is thrilled to announce the launch of the UP Squared i12 Edge. This Mini PC, the smallest in AAEON's lineup to host 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, measures just 130mm x 94mm x 68mm. It has been designed as a compact and easily deployable system specifically tailored for industrial automation applications, such as AGV and IoT Gateway.
The UP Squared i12 Edge offers a wide range of peripheral device interfaces tailored to its target industries. These include two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port, supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2. Additionally, it features dual-stacked RJ-45 ports for Realtek RTL8111H-CG gigabit ethernet connectivity.
One of the standout features of the UP Squared i12 Edge is its support for CNVi via its M.2 2230 E-Key interface, making it an ideal choice for wireless data exchange with retrofitted factory equipment in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, it offers support for AI modules through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot, enhancing the capabilities of its robust CPU lineup, which includes up to i7 SKUs from the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ platform. Consequently, the UP Squared i12 Edge is an excellent candidate for AGV applications. Additionally, there is an option to add an M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi connectivity, which, when paired with the system's onboard TPM 2.0, caters to users interested in using the product as an IoT Gateway.
While the UP Squared i12 Edge comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage via an SSD, it also includes support for SATA at 6Gb/s. The aforementioned M.2 2280 M-Key slot can accommodate a four-lane PCIe Gen 4.0 module and NVMe, providing system integrators with increased flexibility.
For display connectivity, the UP Squared i12 Edge boasts a solid interface that includes an HDMI 1.4b/DP 1.2 stack connector and DP 1.4a via the system's USB Type-C port. This makes it an ideal choice for deployments requiring edge functionality, such as smart parking management solutions that necessitate Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). Deployment options are further facilitated by the system's choice of VESA or Wall Mounting configurations.
