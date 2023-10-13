Fieldcode Launches New Field Service Management Mobile App

Fieldcode announces the latest Fieldcode Mobile App (FMA) for efficient field service management. The FMA offers specialized features for technicians, streamlining workflow efficiency. Key functionalities include custom workflows, PUDO Appointments, and an on-device appointment archive. The app's design prioritizes flexibility and usability. Accessible on Android, iOS, and iPad, it represents a significant advancement in field service operations management.