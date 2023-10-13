Fieldcode Launches New Field Service Management Mobile App
Fieldcode announces the latest Fieldcode Mobile App (FMA) for efficient field service management. The FMA offers specialized features for technicians, streamlining workflow efficiency. Key functionalities include custom workflows, PUDO Appointments, and an on-device appointment archive. The app's design prioritizes flexibility and usability. Accessible on Android, iOS, and iPad, it represents a significant advancement in field service operations management.
Nürnberg, Germany, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a provider of smart field service management (FSM) software, has announced the release of its latest Fieldcode Mobile App (FMA). Tailored for field service engineers, this versatile tool enhances daily work management for increased efficiency and convenience.
The FMA enables engineers and technicians to access their ticket data, record and report work on-site, and stay updated on scheduled events. It offers vital information such as schedule details, customer information, communication details, part delivery updates, and route information on an interactive map tailored for engineers/technicians.
The FMA, in contrast to its predecessor, embodies a future-proof design, delivering heightened flexibility, smarter experiences, and improved usability. It introduces a range of new functionalities, along with expanded notification options for enhanced communication, a revamped spare parts management system for greater efficiency, and significant performance improvements ensuring seamless operations. Engineers can even pre-validate tickets, simplifying the ticket organization process.
The Fieldcode Mobile App is available for Android, iOS and iPad, providing users with the flexibility to manage tasks and projects seamlessly across their preferred devices.
New Functionalities of the FMA
Support for custom workflows and forms:
The FMA offers an exclusive feature providing a unique guided approach to ensure technicians follow each step of the ticket, part, or PUDO (Pick Up Drop Off) appointment process meticulously. It provides relevant information precisely when needed, guaranteeing tasks are completed in the right order before moving on to the next.
This feature offers teams extensive customization options, allowing them to tailor workflow steps when working on a ticket, part, or PUDO appointment and define relevant questions for precise data collection. The ticket delivery, the handling of parts, and the scheduling of PUDO appointments can be adjusted to align with customer preferences.
Additionally, an iPad version of the app is available for engineers who prefer a larger screen, enhancing overall usability and user experience.
PUDO (Pick Up Drop Off) Appointments:
A significant advancement in field service logistics is the introduction of Pick Up Drop Off (PUDO) Appointments in the FMA. This innovation ensures engineers can pick up necessary parts at the most convenient times and locations. Employing state-of-the-art scheduling and optimization tools, routes are determined together with customer preferences and part pickups are scheduled accordingly. In addition, multiple tickets’ part pickups can be managed during a single PUDO appointment, minimizing unnecessary travel time. Dispatchers receive live updates on PUDO appointments, providing real-time visibility into the progress of operations.
On-device appointment archive:
Technicians can access past appointments directly on their devices. The on-device archive offers quick reference, eliminating the need for extensive searches and enhancing overall task management.
New My Day menu for streamlined task management:
Designed to provide a consolidated view of daily tasks and priorities, the My Day menu assists in managing a technician’s schedule and time allocation for optimal productivity.
Matthias Luebko, CEO of Fieldcode, emphasized, "The FMA represents a significant advancement in field service management, reinforcing Fieldcode's commitment to efficiency."
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a smart field service management (FSM) software provider that leverages 20 years of global field service expertise. The software streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency all in one seamless experience. Unlike traditional licensing models, its license-free, unique pay-per-event model significantly reduces cost. Moreover, the company's software per se combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive impact on the environment.
Contact
Despoina Mountanea
+306973564888
www.fieldcode.com
