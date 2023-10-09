Lois Goudeau’s Newly Released “Take a Deep Breath... Relax... Cuz You Got This!” is an Insightful Resource for Anyone Navigating a Blended Family

“Take a Deep Breath... Relax... Cuz You Got This!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lois Goudeau, is a compassionate and encouraging discussion of the highs, lows, and in-betweens of how to successfully transition into a stepparent role.