Author D.J. Wallace’s New Book, "Memories of Home and Distant Wars," is a Series of Memories from the Author's Time Growing Up, Spanning from the 1930s to the 1960s
Recent release “Memories of Home and Distant Wars,” from Covenant Books author D.J. Wallace, is a compelling look at how growing up during the early to mid-twentieth century and witnessing several wars and periods of economic hardship forever shaped the author, influencing the greatest generation through strife and struggles that were unheard of up until that era.
Cedar City, UT, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.J. Wallace, a former educator and veteran of the Air Force, has completed his new book, “Memories of Home and Distant Wars”: a thought-provoking collection of stories from the author’s memory based on true events from the late 1930s into the 1960s, collected from an era of hardships and sacrifice.
Born near the end of the Great Depression, author D.J. Wallace grew up on a farm as the youngest of eleven children. While in high school, he served in the Indiana National Guard for two years, and after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years. The author then studied and graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a BS degree. He continued his post-graduate studies in special education at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, specializing in behavior disorders. After teaching for several years, he became the director of Youth in Custody Program for Iron County School District in Cedar City, Utah, and also taught as an ad hoc professor at Southern Utah University. Following his retirement, he and his wife served four missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“The effects of the Great Depression, pressed between two World Wars, made me, D. J., as well as my family, reflect upon feelings toward men’s conflicts and leadership of world nations,” writes Wallace. “I detested wars and all things causing them. On a garden plot one hot summer morning in 1948, while weeding around tender sprouts, my father told me, his eleven-year-old son, about his friend, a victim of war who had joined the US Army in 1917. He wanted to fight the kaiser and help bring peace to the world. This friend died struggling for his life, slowly losing his ability to breathe due to the effects of gas poisoning in the trenches of France. I remembered that story.
“On December 7, 1942, the Empire of Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, destroying aircraft, ships, and many navy men. I was six years old and failed to understand the impact of this deed, but I saw the effects it left on my parents and siblings and wanted to know why. My two older brothers explained that the United States was at war, that the Japanese had declared war on us. This gave me great alarm and left me in fear. When planes flew overhead, I crawled under my bed and covered my head. I believed the Japanese had returned to kill all of us. War affects people, especially young children that way.”
Wallace continues, “The Second World War came with angry images and impressions that followed me through my life and still flash forth at random times. ‘Movietone News’ screened a clip near the end of the war in 1945 that I can’t forget. It was of a toddler covered in dirt and ashes, sitting in the middle of a road scattered with debris, a child, all alone, with his fist in his mouth, crying for his mother who lay dead beside him. This scene is forever imprinted in my mind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D.J. Wallace’s new book is a truly heartfelt and eye-opening journey through the author’s past, revealing just how traumatizing growing up in times of war can be, and the lasting impact it can have on an individual. Expertly paced and emotional, Wallace weaves a deeply personal and intimate self-portrait that sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Memories of Home and Distant Wars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
