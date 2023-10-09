Author J. Grant Whipple’s New Book, "The Point," Tells the Riveting Story of a Rookie FBI Agent Who Must Find a Mass Killer Responsible for Upending a Quiet Town

Recent release “The Point,” from Covenant Books author J. Grant Whipple, centers around Henry Sloan, a recently graduated FBI agent who's sent to the small town of Bellingham, where nothing dangerous ever happens, to learn from a veteran agent. But as bodies begin piling up at the beaches, Henry must find the killer while dealing with opposition from the local authorities and residents.