Author J. Grant Whipple’s New Book, "The Point," Tells the Riveting Story of a Rookie FBI Agent Who Must Find a Mass Killer Responsible for Upending a Quiet Town
Recent release “The Point,” from Covenant Books author J. Grant Whipple, centers around Henry Sloan, a recently graduated FBI agent who's sent to the small town of Bellingham, where nothing dangerous ever happens, to learn from a veteran agent. But as bodies begin piling up at the beaches, Henry must find the killer while dealing with opposition from the local authorities and residents.
La Quinta, CA, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Grant Whipple, a photographer, artist, and trivia nerd who resides in the Coachella Valley where he enjoys going to hockey games and spending time with his dog, has completed his new book, “The Point”: a captivating thriller that follows recent Quantico graduate Henry Sloan, who is sent to a quiet town to learn from a veteran FBI agent, only to get caught up in a wild murder mystery.
Whipple writes, “In the northwest corner of the state of Washington, there is a little-known spit of land that is only accessible by boat or driving twenty-five miles through Canada called Point Roberts. A place so small and forgotten by the rest of the State that there is no active law enforcement and only a volunteer fire department. In 1973, it was the perfect place for the citizens of British Columbia to moor their boats at the marina and grab a drink on Sundays. It was also the perfect place for the US Marshals to dump criminals that turned state’s evidence and entered the newly formed witness protection program.
“Fresh from graduating from Quantico at the bottom of his class, Henry Sloan is sent to Bellingham, a place where nothing ever happens, so he can learn from veteran FBI agent Danny Jordan and stay out of trouble. However, when bodies start washing up on the local beaches, Henry’s first case turns into a twisted affair. He will go head-to-head with local authorities, the US Marshals, and the offbeat denizens of Point Roberts in what might be the craziest first week on the job that any FBI agent has ever faced.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Grant Whipple’s new book is a compelling and spellbinding ride that will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as they follow agent Henry’s search for the truth despite the local opposition he faces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Whipple weaves a character-driven novel that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers can purchase “The Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
