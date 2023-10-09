Author Jim Weeks’s New Book, "Jin Mi: The Return," is a Captivating Memoir That Invites Readers to Follow Along on the Author’s Journey Back to Taiwan
Recent release “Jin Mi: The Return,” from Page Publishing author Jim Weeks, is a compelling memoir author the author’s experience returning to Taiwan after having been stationed there during his time in the Air Force.
Cocoa, FL, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Weeks, who was born in Ireland and grew up in Southeast Texas, has completed his new book, “Jin Mi: The Return”: a memorable work that takes readers through the author’s remarkable experiences, including a hit piece by Rolling Stone magazine, multiband concerts, a pregnancy and miscarriage, trouble with Cindy, Hannah, the Finance Minister, the Taiwan President, CDs, and minitours, two marriages and the introduction of the three-hour tour.
At nineteen, author Jim Weeks enlisted in the Air Force. He made it a career and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. After leaving the military, he moved to Florida, where he worked for Home Depot. He also worked at Cape Canaveral Space Center and Patrick Air Force Base. He still lives in Florida today.
Weeks writes, “I looked over all the pictures he sent and drew a floor plan using the measurements he provided. Then I studied it a couple of days and told Daniel I wanted it. I told him to negotiate the purchase, draw up the papers, and let me know what he needed. After the purchase, arrange for all my stuff to be moved and then sell that house. ‘Once you make the arrangements, Kwan-lo can oversee the move. I know I don’t have to tell you, but please don’t release any info about this house. And I assume the power of attorney forms I signed before I left can be used for this transaction.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Weeks’s fascinating work allows readers to hear about the author’s incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
