Author Ashley Beers’s New Book, "Sit Down, Jesse," is About Two Unlikely Friends Who Work Together and See Their Weaknesses Become Their Strengths
Recent release “Sit Down, Jesse,” from Page Publishing author Ashley Beers, introduces Jesse, who has a huge secret that he doesn’t want any of his classmates to know about. When Jane uncovers his secret, she can’t help but want to help Jesse.
Paris, TN, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Beers, who is from Paris, Tennessee, has completed her new book “Sit Down, Jesse”: a captivating children’s story that follows two friends who work together to help each other and learn an important lesson along the way.
Author Ashley Beers writes, “My name is Jane, and Jesse was in my third-grade class. Since as far back as I can remember, Jesse has always been the class clown, especially during reading time. 'La, la, la' is all he would say when it was his turn to read out loud. Everyone always laughed. Well, everyone but Mrs. Vanhinkle. Most of the time, she tried to ask Jesse nicely, but it just didn’t work.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ashley Beers’s heartwarming tale invites young readers and listeners to join Jesse and Jane as they discover that friendship comes in all forms and sizes and that everyone deserves a chance to learn and to be accepted.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sit Down, Jesse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ashley Beers writes, “My name is Jane, and Jesse was in my third-grade class. Since as far back as I can remember, Jesse has always been the class clown, especially during reading time. 'La, la, la' is all he would say when it was his turn to read out loud. Everyone always laughed. Well, everyone but Mrs. Vanhinkle. Most of the time, she tried to ask Jesse nicely, but it just didn’t work.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ashley Beers’s heartwarming tale invites young readers and listeners to join Jesse and Jane as they discover that friendship comes in all forms and sizes and that everyone deserves a chance to learn and to be accepted.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sit Down, Jesse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories