Author Aurelia L. Spencer’s New Book, "Mama, Where Did Nanna Go?" Is a Wonderful Tribute to the Beautiful and Unique Relationship Between a Child and Their Grandparent
Recent release “Mama, Where Did Nanna Go?” from Page Publishing author Aurelia L. Spencer, also addresses the pain and confusion a child experiences when a loved one passes away.
Oxon Hill, MD, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aurelia L. Spencer, the owner of Enlightened Path, a business that focuses on the betterment of all people through energy healing and enlightenment, has completed her new book, “Mama, Where Did Nanna Go?”: a meaningful children’s book that honors the important relationship between a child and a grandparent and helps parents begin the fragile conversation with their child about the death of a loved one in a loving and supportive way.
Spencer writes, “The next day, Lulu looked for Nanna, but Nanna had gone away. So Lulu asked her mama, ‘Mama, why couldn’t Nanna stay? She knows how much I love her and how much I like to play. Nanna knows she is my best friend; I will miss her every day.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Aurelia L. Spencer’s impactful tale is written in a heartwarming poetic format. The book allows the child reader to better understand their feelings of pain and loss while also bringing comfort that their loved one is always watching over them.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Mama, Where Did Nanna Go?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
